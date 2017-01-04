US President-Elect Trump to Hold Press Conference on January 11 in New York

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This will be the first press conference since Trump was elected president.

I will be having a general news conference on JANUARY ELEVENTH in N.Y.C. Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 января 2017 г.

​"I will be having a general news conference on JANUARY ELEVENTH in N.Y.C. Thank you," Trump posted in his official Twitter account.

Trump's victory in the US 2016 elections was a complete surprise for his rivals from the Democratic party and media. He managed to come ahead of Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, securing the majority of electoral votes despite most of the analysts and opinion polls predicting his defeat.

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.

