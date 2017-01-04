Poll: Trump Election Pushes Confidence in US Economy to Post-Recession High

The Gallup index is based on responses to two simple questions: how Americans rate current economic conditions and whether they believe the economy is headed up or down, the release noted.
"The record-high confidence is largely the result of increased optimism among Republicans after November's election," a press release explaining the poll stated on Tuesday. "Before President-elect Donald Trump's victory, the index score was negative in nearly all weekly and monthly readings Gallup has recorded since 2008."
