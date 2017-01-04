Poll: Trump Election Pushes Confidence in US Economy to Post-Recession High

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The recession began in 2008 and the United States has struggled with lackluster economic growth throughout the administration of US President Barack Obama.

The Gallup index is based on responses to two simple questions: how Americans rate current economic conditions and whether they believe the economy is headed up or down, the release noted.

"The record-high confidence is largely the result of increased optimism among Republicans after November's election," a press release explaining the poll stated on Tuesday. "Before President-elect Donald Trump's victory, the index score was negative in nearly all weekly and monthly readings Gallup has recorded since 2008."

