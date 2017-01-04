Register
04:57 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Dark web

    Lawmaker Says Fake Report on Hacked Utility Shows Vulnerability of US Power Grid

    Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    16501

    A report of attempted hack of an electricity provider in the US state of Vermont, although inaccurate, nevertheless demonstrates the danger to US infrastructure from cyber criminals, US Senator Patrick Leahy said in a statement.

    Outside CNN Center
    © Flickr/ Ayush
    Fake News: CNN Uses Screenshots from Fallout 4 to Depict Russian Hackers
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, The Washington Post retracted a story that claimed Russian hackers penetrated an electric utility in the US state of Vermont. Not only was the laptop never connected to the power network, the latest Post article also reported that the suspect software is commonly used by cyber criminals and did not originate in Russia.

    The erroneous article blamed the story’s collapse on US officials, who began leaking information about Burlington Electric without having all the facts and before law enforcement had an opportunity to examine the suspect software.

    “I am grateful that the initial news report was inaccurate and that the affected laptop of a Vermont utility was not connected to the power grid,” Leahy said on Tuesday.  “This does not change the fact that we face serious threats to our critical infrastructure, and I will continue to do everything I can to protect Vermont and the rest of the country from cyber threats.”

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    FBI-DHS Report on Alleged Russian Hacking Does Not Even Claim to Be Accurate
    Experts Destroy White House ‘Proof’ of Russian Hacking
    'Russian Hackers' Threat Too 'Inflated, Politicized'
    Tags:
    fake news, power grid, cybercrime, report, Washington Post, United States, Vermont
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      A report of attempted hack of an electricity provider in the US state of Vermont, although inaccurate, nevertheless demonstrates the danger to US infrastructure from cyber criminals, US Senator Patrick Leahy said in a statement.

      In response to the headline; "How so"? what kind of re-engineered BS logic is that? it proves nothing except a hypothetical scenario we have seen many times in various movie's.
      Anything to justify mind control techniques?

      If my memory serves me right the Government has held numerous security debates and conferences and spent billions on unhackable computer control systems which makes these kinds of statements "Reds under bed" fear mongering again.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok