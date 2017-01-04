Lawmaker Says Fake Report on Hacked Utility Shows Vulnerability of US Power Grid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, The Washington Post retracted a story that claimed Russian hackers penetrated an electric utility in the US state of Vermont. Not only was the laptop never connected to the power network, the latest Post article also reported that the suspect software is commonly used by cyber criminals and did not originate in Russia.

The erroneous article blamed the story’s collapse on US officials, who began leaking information about Burlington Electric without having all the facts and before law enforcement had an opportunity to examine the suspect software.

“I am grateful that the initial news report was inaccurate and that the affected laptop of a Vermont utility was not connected to the power grid,” Leahy said on Tuesday. “This does not change the fact that we face serious threats to our critical infrastructure, and I will continue to do everything I can to protect Vermont and the rest of the country from cyber threats.”

