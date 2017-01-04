Lawmaker Says Fake Report on Hacked Utility Shows Vulnerability of US Power Grid

The erroneous article blamed the story’s collapse on US officials, who began leaking information about Burlington Electric without having all the facts and before law enforcement had an opportunity to examine the suspect software.
“I am grateful that the initial news report was inaccurate and that the affected laptop of a Vermont utility was not connected to the power grid,” Leahy said on Tuesday. “This does not change the fact that we face serious threats to our critical infrastructure, and I will continue to do everything I can to protect Vermont and the rest of the country from cyber threats.”
ivanwa88
In response to the headline; "How so"? what kind of re-engineered BS logic is that? it proves nothing except a hypothetical scenario we have seen many times in various movie's.
Anything to justify mind control techniques?
If my memory serves me right the Government has held numerous security debates and conferences and spent billions on unhackable computer control systems which makes these kinds of statements "Reds under bed" fear mongering again.