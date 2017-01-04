Register
04:57 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Jake Krupa colors in an electoral map as states projected for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at an election watching party in Coconut Grove, Florida, on November 8, 2016

    The Russian Scapegoat: Groupthink Picks Up Momentum In Democrats’ Demise

    © REUTERS/ RHONA WISE
    US
    Get short URL
    520901

    In the wake of an election that felt like the 9/11 of politics, Democrats have fallen prey to groupthink.

    A full 50 percent of blue-blooded Democrats now believe, according to polls, that ‘Russian hacking’ not only occurred during the most recent election cycle, but also materially altered the election outcome by disrupting the normal operations of election machines.

    Despite the fact that President Obama, every US intelligence agency and Hillary Clinton’s closest surrogates acknowledged that the Russians never tried to ‘hack’ voting systems, it doesn’t matter to half of the Democrats. They are still sure it was the Russians not the American people, who elected Donald Trump by tampering computer networks. Blatant scapegoating and mass hysteria over Russia has evolved into the new norm. Instead of assuming full-scale responsibility for Hillary Clinton’s $1.2-billion failure to achieve the Oval Office, Democrats seem unable to do much of anything besides blame Trump’s ascension to power on anyone but themselves.

    Washington Post
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Sorry, Again! Washington Post’s Story on Russian Hackers Accessing US Power Grid was Fake News

    So far, Russia, James Comey, the FBI, Bernie Bros, skewed media coverage, Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, and basically any other information disseminator that may have participated in negative coverage of Clinton have been dumped into a basket of unredeemable sinners, perhaps even 'deplorables.' And that’s just in the two months following Clinton’s epically-expensive defeat.

    "Anyone who thinks that’s what happened," journalist and lawyer Glenn Greenwald wrote following Trump’s unexpected victory, "can be blamed on any of that is drowning in self-protective ignorance so deep that it’s impossible to express in words."

    Democrats have now upped the ante by shamelessly using the word ‘Russia’ in headlines to score political points. Unsurprisingly, the world will surely not be fooled that accusations of ‘Russian hacking’ materially altered election outcomes — given the myriad factors contributing to Clinton’s loss. Instead, world citizens are likely to see scapegoating and groupthink as baseless ways for Democrats to save their party’s image. The level of foresight Democrats lack is nothing short of astonishing as the blame game only makes the party look weaker. Anything short of a long look in the mirror will constitute, for Democrats, a party in disarray. 

    Outside CNN Center
    © Flickr/ Ayush
    Fake News: CNN Lied About Russian Retaliation Against American Children

    The most recent scandal in reporting, the Washington Post’s fake news story that Russia penetrated the electric grid in Vermont, is, as Greenwald wrote, “a byproduct of of the Anything Goes mentality that now shapes the mainstream discussion of Russia, Putin, and the Grave Threat to All Things Decent in America they pose.” 

    'Crowdism,' or an individual’s reluctance to question dominant narratives, has reached a level of hypocrisy bordering on the absurd. Democrats now quick to blame Russia for losing, never skipped a breath to categorically denounce conservatives who joined groupthink dogma insinuating that President Barack Obama was Muslim, Kenyan-born, or a communist. 

    It’s like watching a coach whose team just lost the NBA finals put the blame on the refs. If you needed refs to win the game, your team almost assuredly deserved to lose.

    Related:

    US Appeals Court Reverses Decision on Clinton Email Lawsuit Challenging Kerry
    'Safe Zones': Trump's Idea Evokes Strong Memories of Hillary Clinton's Old Plan
    Clinton Campaign Backs Electors Calls for Intelligence Briefing
    After Fixing Clinton Searches, Google Will Not Stop Promoting Holocaust Deniers
    US Attorney General Regrets Airstrip Meeting With Bill Clinton During FBI Probe
    Tags:
    Fake News, Clinton, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Cenk Uygur was surprisingly honest about it being the DNC's fault, on election night. I don't know what he's saying now. I'm pretty sure Amy Goodman is spreading the fake news about Russia. I'm very disappointed in her.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      "Groupthink"? More like 'stinking thinking'.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Old manipulative habits that usually bring or buy popularity die hard! the hard core since the 50's have relied on controlling propaganda right through to deliberate mind control strategies attached to Hollywood.

      It is a bitter time for these control freaks who have no clue on sharing and being honest its definitely the end of a era of fake and flake.

      What amazed me is that the Internet revolution did not occur a lot sooner it was obvious it was the ideal antidote to government sponsored propaganda based around mind control strategies leading all the way to mass infiltration of drugs to keep people dumbed down in a out of control way.
    • Reply
      dvdgrg09
      Signed Vladimir P., the Masked Avenger
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok