03:29 GMT +304 January 2017
    Polls conducted ahead of votes are seen as accurate

    Trump Effect? Major French Newspaper Stops Publishing Polls

    © Flickr/ Abi Begum
    Following the unexpected success of Brexit and Donald Trump, and the massive inaccuracy of polling, prominent Paris newspaper the Parisien has stopped publishing opinion polls.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay, Collage
    Brexit 2016: Rifts, Referendum and the Long Road to Divorce
    France is gearing up for a contentious election of their own, with issues at the forefront similar to those which led to the unexpected rise of Trump and Brexit, particularly a deep divide on immigration, and fears about the economy.

    Refuting traditional polling methods, the paper will send more reporters to have actual conversations with real people in bars, factories, and other places that journalists rarely frequent for opinions, editor Stephane Albouy announced Tuesday.

    “Instead of just talking about the errors and faults in polls, we have decided to return to the core of our profession,” Albouy told France Inter radio. “That is to say: the field. We want proximity. It is that way of working that we want to keep going forward.”

    A woman near a polling station in Paris during the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election. An opposition candidate for the 2017 presidential election will be selected during the event
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Brexit, Trump, French Primaries Reveal Opinion Polls are 'Politically Biased, Unreliable'
    Ordinarily, Albouy said, the paper spends “a couple dozen million euros” on polling.

    “It is about detecting what we call today the weak signals. We will spend time with people, talk with them,” Albouy said. “What does it cost, beside[s] energy, time and a bit of money to pass some time at the exits of factories, popular neighborhoods, et cetera? To take time to talk with people. That is in the end our job.”

    The French election will begin with the first round in April, in which far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is expected to breeze through to the final round in May. Polls thus far have predicted that Le Pen will ultimately lose to the more center-right candidate Francois Fillon, but as the US and UK have proven, polls can be deceiving.

