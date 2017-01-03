White House: Trump Should Collaborate With Russia, China on North Korea Issue

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of incoming US President-elect Donald Trump should seek openings to cooperate with Russia and China on effecting North Korea to renounce its nuclear ambitions, White House spokesperson Josh Earnest said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"Our advice to next administration to look for opportunities to work effectively with countries like China and Russia, and our allies, South Korea and Japan, to apply pressure to North Korea," Earnest told reporters.

Earnest suggested that Trump should also listen to the advice of US military commanders with regards to deployment of American troops in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Sunday, North Korean leader Kim Jon Un claimed that Pyongyang was finalizing preparations for testing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

On September 5, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. Several days later, Pyongyang conducted a successful test of a nuclear warhead, which is believed to be the fifth and largest blast since North Korea began pursuing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

