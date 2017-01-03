US Senate Budget Committee Chair Introduces Resolution to Repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senate Budget Committee chairman Mike Enzi said in a statement on Tuesday that he introduced a resolution to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

"Today, we take the first steps to repair the nation’s broken health care system, removing Washington from the equation and putting control back where it belongs: with patients, their families, and their doctors," Enzi stated,

The resolution reserves money to repeal Obamacare and permits the Senate Budget Committee to adjust spending for future healthcare legislation.

The resolution also instructs four authorizing committees to reduce the budget deficit over the decade between fiscal years 2017-2026.

Enzi noted the resolution includes a fast-track measure that would allow it to pass with only a simple majority in the US Senate.

Congressional Republicans have made the repeal of the Affordable Care Act a priority since it was first passed in 2011. President-elect Donald Trump has cited the legislation as one of his administration’s top priorities when he takes office later this month.

