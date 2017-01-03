Biden Gives Oath of Office to 34 Newly Elected Members of US Senate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — After giving the oath to newly elected Senate members, Biden turned the floor over to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who welcomed the new class of lawmakers, seven of whom were elected for the first time.
"The Senate has a lot of work ahead but for now, I would encourage each of our members who have just been sworn in to take a moment to celebrate the rich tradition of this day," McConnell said.
The 100 members of the Senate serve six-year terms, with one-third of the legislative body elected every two years.
The session of Congress that began on Tuesday runs through January 3, 2019.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What is the exact oath?
jas
www.senate.gov/artandhistory/history/common/briefing/Oath_Office.htm
Oath of Office
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."