Biden Gives Oath of Office to 34 Newly Elected Members of US Senate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — After giving the oath to newly elected Senate members, Biden turned the floor over to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who welcomed the new class of lawmakers, seven of whom were elected for the first time.

"The Senate has a lot of work ahead but for now, I would encourage each of our members who have just been sworn in to take a moment to celebrate the rich tradition of this day," McConnell said.

The 100 members of the Senate serve six-year terms, with one-third of the legislative body elected every two years.

The session of Congress that began on Tuesday runs through January 3, 2019.

