Trump: US Gov't Should Allow No More Guantanamo Detainee Transfers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US government should not transfer any more prisoners from the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in order to stop them from committing more crimes, US President-elect Donald Trump said in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

"There should be no further releases from Gitmo," Trump tweeted. "These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield."

​In December 2016, White House spokesperson Josh Earnest said that outgoing US President Barack Obama intended to continue reducing the Guantanamo prison population until the end of his term.

Obama has made closing the detention facility a priority for his administration, arguing that its use has been a potent recruiting tool by terror groups and the prison has damaged US reputation abroad.

At present, seven of the 59 detainees remaining at Guantanamo Bay are on trial. Dozens of others have never been charged with terrorism or other offenses.