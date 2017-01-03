Register
03 January 2017
    US House of Representatives. (File)

    US House Republicans Cancel Proposal to Weaken Office of Congressional Ethics

    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    US
    Republicans in the US House representatives decided amid much criticism to reverse a proposal that would strip the independent Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), according media reports.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Republicans in the US House representatives pulled in an emergency meeting on Tuesday a proposal that would strip the independent Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), US media reported.

    According to CNBC, House Republicans decided amid much criticism to reverse their decision reached on Monday night to weaken the OCE and place it under the oversight of the House Ethics Committee.

    Citing Republican sources, the report noted that the lawmakers agreed unanimously to withdraw the plan from their overall rules package.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    US Congress Better Off Focusing on Tax Reform Over Congressional Ethics - Trump
    Earlier in the day, President-elect Trump commented on the controversial proposal by saying that the US congress should focus on more pressing issues such as tax reform and healthcare.

    The OCE was created in 2008 by Democrats in the House of Representatives in response to a series of corruption and lobbying scandals.

    The OCE is responsible for receiving complaints of lawmakers and their staff's wrongdoing from the public, investigating them and answering to an outside board.

    US Congress Better Off Focusing on Tax Reform Over Congressional Ethics - Trump
    Ex-House Speaker Gingrich Claims US Congress Should Change Ethics Laws for Trump
    Tags:
    Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), Republican Party, US House of Representatives, United States
