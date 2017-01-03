US Congress Better Off Focusing on Tax Reform Over Congressional Ethics - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Congress should not make the independent Office of Congressional Ethics its first priority in 2017, but start with discussions of more pressing issues such as tax reform and Medicare, President-elect Donald Trump said in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it," Trump wrote in the message via Twitter. "Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!"

​On Monday, the US Congress voted to strip the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. The Office was envisaged to oversee possible wrongdoing by members and staff of the House of Representatives.

The independent Office of Congressional Ethics was created in 2008 under House Democrats amid increased instances of lobbying and corruption scandals.