New York Advocacy Group Coalition Plans ‘Dump Trump Crawl’ on Thursday

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The Trump Resistance, a new coalition of New York City advocacy groups opposing policies suggested by US President-elect Donald Trump, is planning a march through midtown Manhattan on the eve of the Congressional count of the Electoral College votes, coalition organizer Jeremiah Johnson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"On Thursday, January 5, 2017 starting at 5 pm, the New York City Trump Resistance Group will organize a ‘Dump Trump Crawl’ through midtown Manhattan in protest of president-elect Trump," Johnson told Sputnik.

Johnson explained the goal of the protest is to register the "unabating resistance to president-elect Trump, his proposed administration and their egregious policies."

The coalition was formed in late November as a way to coordinate efforts of left-leaning activist groups in New York that oppose Trump’s proposed agenda on immigration and other issues.

More than 800 people are represented in the coalition through groups that include Black Lives Matter, Gays Against Guns and the New York Immigration Coalition.