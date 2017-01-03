Trump Administration Plans to Maintain Coverage for Obamacare Insured

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump intends for Americans who have medical coverage under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, to have coverage under legislation that will eventually replace it, Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday.

"That is correct, we don’t want anyone who currently has insurance to not have insurance," Conway told MSNBC when asked if the incoming administration planned to maintain coverage for people who obtained health insurance through Obamacare.

Additionally, Conway said there are some pieces of the plan that Trump advisors believe have merit, such as mandated coverage for pre-existing medical conditions.

Trump and congressional Republicans led by House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan have repeatedly stated their intention to repeal Obamacare and replace it with their own healthcare plans.

Conway stressed that the Republican-dominated congress and White House have a mandate to replace Obamacare.

People must remember that ObamaCare just doesn't work, and it is not affordable — 116% increases (Arizona). Bill Clinton called it "CRAZY" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 января 2017 г.

She noted that some experts have said it could take years to replace the legislation.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!