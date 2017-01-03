Register
18:19 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Obamacare on the steps of the Supreme Court

    Trump Administration Plans to Maintain Coverage for Obamacare Insured

    © Flickr/ Will O'Neill
    US
    Get short URL
    39320

    Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway said the new administration will maintain coverage for people who obtained health insurance through Obamacare.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump intends for Americans who have medical coverage under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, to have coverage under legislation that will eventually replace it, Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday.

    "That is correct, we don’t want anyone who currently has insurance to not have insurance," Conway told MSNBC when asked if the incoming administration planned to maintain coverage for people who obtained health insurance through Obamacare.

    Fifty six percent of Americans disapprove US President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA), otherwise known as Obamacare
    © Fotolia/ Yaroslav Pavlov
    'Mistake Without Exception': US Senate Aims to Repeal Obamacare
    Additionally, Conway said there are some pieces of the plan that Trump advisors believe have merit, such as mandated coverage for pre-existing medical conditions.

    Trump and congressional Republicans led by House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan have repeatedly stated their intention to repeal Obamacare and replace it with their own healthcare plans.

    Conway stressed that the Republican-dominated congress and White House have a mandate to replace Obamacare.

    She noted that some experts have said it could take years to replace the legislation.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Obama to Meet Democrats Next Week to Discuss Saving Obamacare in Congress
    Trump’s Health Secretary Nominee Well Equipped to Unravel Obamacare - US Senator
    Trump Vows to Repeal Obamacare, Reduce Healthcare Prices
    Obamacare Repeal First Item on Agenda for New US Congress, Majority Leader Says
    Tags:
    Obamacare, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      A big problem with Obamacare is the requirement that 30 hour employees must have healthcare from employer. But if they work 50 hours with 3 employers, Obamacare is OK with that. It's stupid. Employers should NOT be forced to provide healthcare because they end up just firing most of the employees in most cases.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      Please have mercy on the poor and working classes Mr. Trump.
      Not everyone can always be as clever and talented as you are,
      at making money. But, many do find your achievements inspiring.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok