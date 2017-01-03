Trump Nominates Veteran Negotiator Lighthizer for US Trade Representative

© REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt US Accuses Russia of Meddling in its Elections to Discredit Trump – Assange

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Robert Lighthizer as US Trade Representative, Trump’s transition team said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Lighthizer will work… to develop and implement policies that shrink our trade deficit, expand economic growth, strengthen our manufacturing base and help stop the exodus of jobs from our shores," the statement said.

Lighthizer will work closely with Wilbur Ross, Trump’s choice for Commerce Secretary, and Peter Navarro, head of the White House National Trade Council, the statement explained.

Lighthizer previously served as Deputy Trade Representative under President Ronald Reagan and was chief of staff of the US Senate Finance Committee during the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

Additionally, Lighthizer is a partner in the Washington, DC-based law firm, Skadden, Arps Slate, Meagher and Flom, where he has practiced international trade law for the past three decades.

Lighthizer was a frequent participant in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) — the precursor to the World Trade Organization — and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and has negotiated more than two dozen bilateral international trade agreements.

