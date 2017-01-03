At Least 4 Children Killed, 6 People Hospitalized by Pesticide in US Texas

© AP Photo/ Ryan Moore/WDAM-TV At Least 5 Dead as Storms Pummel Southeast US

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The CNN affiliate KVII reported Monday that someone had put a pesticide, identified as Weevil-Cide, underneath the house and this situation had resulted in a flow of dangerous phosphine gas that had poisoned a family of 10 people.

According to the broadcaster, one child died on scene, while three more minors died in hospital.

At least one of the six other hospitalized people was in critical condition, the media outlet added.