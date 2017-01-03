At Least 5 Dead as Storms Pummel Southeast US

© AP Photo/ Gillian Flaccus At Least Seven People Killed in Car Crashes Due to Winter Storms in US

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Four people lost their lives late on Monday in Alabama amid powerful winds and a possible tornado, The Weather Channel reported.

The deaths reportedly occurred when a tree and a power line support fell on a house. Local authorities have confirmed the casualties.

Another man died in Florida due to flooding, according to the broadcaster.

A hurricane warning was issued early on Monday. Severe storms are expected across Florida and Georgia into early Tuesday, with dangerous winds, flooding and possible tornadoes.

