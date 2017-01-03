At Least 5 Dead as Storms Pummel Southeast US

The deaths reportedly occurred when a tree and a power line support fell on a house. Local authorities have confirmed the casualties.
Another man died in Florida due to flooding, according to the broadcaster.
A hurricane warning was issued early on Monday. Severe storms are expected across Florida and Georgia into early Tuesday, with dangerous winds, flooding and possible tornadoes.
