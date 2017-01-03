US Judge Rules Charleston Shooter Competent to Speak Before Jury on Own

Federal-court judge Richard Gergel ruled that Roof was competent to be his own lawyer in the next part of the trial and moved the start of the sentencing phase to Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
The media outlet added that a court-appointed doctor examined Roof's mental condition and reaffirmed that he was competent.
On June 17, 2015, Roof killed nine churchgoers in a historically African American church in the town of Charleston. Roof, who admitted to the crimes, said he hoped his acts would spark a race war in the United States.
