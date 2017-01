© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis Will Beijing Come Out on Top in Possible US-Chinese Trade War?

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lighthizer was a deputy US trade representative under President Reagan and has been a leading candidate for the position in the upcoming administration for a long time now, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative is the government agency established in 1962. It is headquartered in Washington with additional offices in Geneva and Brussels. The office is engaged in drafting of bilateral and multilateral trade agreements and trade policy coordination, among others.

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.