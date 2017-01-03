Trump Says He Won't Allow North Korean Missiles to Reach US Soil

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The announcement came after North Korean leader Kim Jon Un said on Sunday that the country was finalizing preparations for testing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!" Trump posted in his official Twitter account.

​In the next tweet, the president-elect blamed China in not helping the United States "with North Korea."

​On September 5, Pyongyang launched three ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. Several days later it conducted a successful test of a nuclear warhead, which is believed to be the fifth and largest blast since Pyongyang began pursuing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The UN Security Council imposed new sanctions against the North Korea in 2016 in response to nuclear test and missile launches.