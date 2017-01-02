SpaceX Sets Falcon Launch Date After Completion of September Crash Probe

“SpaceX is targeting return to flight from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) with the Iridium NEXT launch on January 8,” the company said in an update on the investigation into the September 1 “anomaly”.
The company also said it intends to make all launches previously scheduled for 2017.
On September 1, a SpaceX-built Falcon 9 rocket with a commercial satellite on board exploded during fueling on the launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
