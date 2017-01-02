SpaceX Sets Falcon Launch Date After Completion of September Crash Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the update, the investigation has concluded that the accident had been caused by one of the three composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs) inside the second stage liquid oxygen tank failing.

“SpaceX is targeting return to flight from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) with the Iridium NEXT launch on January 8,” the company said in an update on the investigation into the September 1 “anomaly”.

The company also said it intends to make all launches previously scheduled for 2017.

On September 1, a SpaceX-built Falcon 9 rocket with a commercial satellite on board exploded during fueling on the launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.