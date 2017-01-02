Less Than Half of Americans Believe Trump Could Handle Int’l Crisis, Poll Shows

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo Trump Lashes Out at Chicago Authorities Over City’s Growing Homicide Rate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At the same time, according to the poll, 73 percent of respondents expressed confidence in outgoing President Barack Obama being able to handle an international crisis.

Also according to the survey, 59 percent believe that Trump could handle the country’s economy effectively and 60 percent said he could work effectively with the Congress.

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.