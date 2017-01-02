Less Than Half of Americans Believe Trump Could Handle Int’l Crisis, Poll Shows

Also according to the survey, 59 percent believe that Trump could handle the country’s economy effectively and 60 percent said he could work effectively with the Congress.
Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete oh, the pollsters massaged the results or they went to democrat areas? :) Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Less than half of all American can't handle their own crisis, so shut up! Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete michael, Yeah. That 73% number is a big clue, isn't it? lol Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete jas, imagine obama as 'kindergarten cop' :) Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete michael, My first thought was, "Obama, you suck." But I was trying to keep it clean. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete even if obama -=- thankfully -- will now ''go away and never come back " (like told to gollum by his ''inner self" smeagol) Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete i wish for obama that in this new year and all the years ahead -- since he is likely going to escape justice forhis monumental war crimes and other crimes (like the rest of them of his kind) - at least he meets a fate where organizations will be AFRAID of being associated with HIS FAILED LEGACY and lying -- that in order to preserve THEIR reputations or perception - even if THEY are themselves behind the war crimes -- \
michael
marcanhalt
jasin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
73% say Obama is trusted with international crisis, but Obama just got thrashed in November national vote with a public outcry to sounded something like, "Obama couldn't manage a kindergarten class."
michaelin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
jasin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
teddy jin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
you should go to the few other websites i post in where it's not as polite as sputnik prefers (no offense - because the world has come to know something else about russia -- they ARE polite people -- and i know it from quite extensive experience with knowing plenty of them , including having been to st petersburg the past summer -- they are incredibly polite. genuinely so) ..
but the point is -- OBAMA deserves THE LOWEST GUTTER LANGUAGE description anyone can dream of . as one writer of a recent article put it (probably in strategic-culture.org
obama's ''legacy" and reputation ''Swings Between the Gutter and the Sewer" where he belongs anyway.
teddy j
obama will deserve being the butt of jokes and derision forever..that's what he deserves. nothing better than that. --and worse.
teddy j
\
DROP him from any invitations as speaker...that would a nice LITTLE compensation.