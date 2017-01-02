Register
03 January 2017
    .S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

    Less Than Half of Americans Believe Trump Could Handle Int’l Crisis, Poll Shows

    US
    Just 46 percent of US citizens believe that President-Elect Donald Trump could handle an international crisis as the US leader, while only 47 percent believe he is able of using military force wisely, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

    Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo
    Trump Lashes Out at Chicago Authorities Over City’s Growing Homicide Rate
    MOSCOW (Sputnik)  — At the same time, according to the poll, 73 percent of respondents expressed confidence in outgoing President Barack Obama being able to handle an international crisis.

    Also according to the survey, 59 percent believe that Trump could handle the country’s economy effectively and 60 percent said he could work effectively with the Congress.

    Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.

      michael
      oh, the pollsters massaged the results or they went to democrat areas? :)
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Less than half of all American can't handle their own crisis, so shut up!
    • Reply
      jasin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael, Yeah. That 73% number is a big clue, isn't it? lol

      73% say Obama is trusted with international crisis, but Obama just got thrashed in November national vote with a public outcry to sounded something like, "Obama couldn't manage a kindergarten class."
    • Reply
      michaelin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, imagine obama as 'kindergarten cop' :)
    • Reply
      jasin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael, My first thought was, "Obama, you suck." But I was trying to keep it clean.
    • Reply
      teddy jin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas,

      you should go to the few other websites i post in where it's not as polite as sputnik prefers (no offense - because the world has come to know something else about russia -- they ARE polite people -- and i know it from quite extensive experience with knowing plenty of them , including having been to st petersburg the past summer -- they are incredibly polite. genuinely so) ..

      but the point is -- OBAMA deserves THE LOWEST GUTTER LANGUAGE description anyone can dream of . as one writer of a recent article put it (probably in strategic-culture.org

      obama's ''legacy" and reputation ''Swings Between the Gutter and the Sewer" where he belongs anyway.
    • Reply
      teddy j
      even if obama -=- thankfully -- will now ''go away and never come back " (like told to gollum by his ''inner self" smeagol)

      obama will deserve being the butt of jokes and derision forever..that's what he deserves. nothing better than that. --and worse.
    • Reply
      teddy j
      i wish for obama that in this new year and all the years ahead -- since he is likely going to escape justice forhis monumental war crimes and other crimes (like the rest of them of his kind) - at least he meets a fate where organizations will be AFRAID of being associated with HIS FAILED LEGACY and lying -- that in order to preserve THEIR reputations or perception - even if THEY are themselves behind the war crimes -- \
      \

      DROP him from any invitations as speaker...that would a nice LITTLE compensation.
