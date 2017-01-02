'Zero Evidence' of Alleged Russia's Influence on US Election - Trump Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In an interview to another US broadcaster, Spicer said that Trump and his team would wait for the final report from intelligence services before making any decisions regarding alleged Russia's hacking of the Democratic National Committee.
"The way the mainstream media is playing this up is that they [Russia] had an influence in the election. There is zero evidence that they actually influenced the election," Spicer said in an interview to Fox News TV channel.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump. US President-elect Donald Trump in a Twitter message praised Putin’s call as a "great move."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is good in a way because it emphasizes the fact the Hillary Clinton was the worst candidate for the Democrats and she lost because she's not even likeable in a curious way. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If ever another country could influence Americas elections by hacking the voting system then it says a lot more about Americas inadequacy's then then hacking nations abilities.
jas
And the democrats didn't have a platform other than one based on hate and to have a first females president. There were no real solutions to any problems. The democrats always say they have done a lot, but have so much more to do. They never actually accomplish anything.
Mitach2002
If your election system isn't safe is your banking, military or nuclear arms safe?
So if Russia influenced the American elections through hacking then America looks week and pathetic and if they didn't then Obama looks week and pathetic.
Either way Obama loses.