22:37 GMT +302 January 2017
    President Barack Obama in the White House Press Briefing Room

    'Zero Evidence' of Alleged Russia's Influence on US Election - Trump Spokesman

    Topic:
    US Sanctions Russia Over Alleged Interference in Election (34)
    4682170

    Washington does not possess any evidence of Russia allegedly influencing the US presidential election despite claims by mainstream media, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In an interview to another US broadcaster, Spicer said that Trump and his team would wait for the final report from intelligence services before making any decisions regarding alleged Russia's hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

    "The way the mainstream media is playing this up is that they [Russia] had an influence in the election. There is zero evidence that they actually influenced the election," Spicer said in an interview to Fox News TV channel.

    US President Barack Obama holds a press conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, DC. (File)
    Experts Destroy White House ‘Proof’ of Russian Hacking
    On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump. US President-elect Donald Trump in a Twitter message praised Putin’s call as a "great move."

    Russia Will Respond to US Sanctions on Russia Over Alleged Hacking - Lavrov
    US Imposes Sanctions on Russia for Alleged Hacking of Election
    US May Announce Retaliation Measures for Alleged Russian Hacking on Thursday
    US Intelligence Services Sued to Reveal Claimed Evidence of Russian Hacking
    hacker attack, DNC, Sean Spicer, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
      jas
      This is good in a way because it emphasizes the fact the Hillary Clinton was the worst candidate for the Democrats and she lost because she's not even likeable in a curious way.

      And the democrats didn't have a platform other than one based on hate and to have a first females president. There were no real solutions to any problems. The democrats always say they have done a lot, but have so much more to do. They never actually accomplish anything.
      Mitach2002
      If ever another country could influence Americas elections by hacking the voting system then it says a lot more about Americas inadequacy's then then hacking nations abilities.
      If your election system isn't safe is your banking, military or nuclear arms safe?
      So if Russia influenced the American elections through hacking then America looks week and pathetic and if they didn't then Obama looks week and pathetic.
      Either way Obama loses.
