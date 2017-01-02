'Zero Evidence' of Alleged Russia's Influence on US Election - Trump Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In an interview to another US broadcaster, Spicer said that Trump and his team would wait for the final report from intelligence services before making any decisions regarding alleged Russia's hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

"The way the mainstream media is playing this up is that they [Russia] had an influence in the election. There is zero evidence that they actually influenced the election," Spicer said in an interview to Fox News TV channel.

© AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM Experts Destroy White House ‘Proof’ of Russian Hacking

On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump. US President-elect Donald Trump in a Twitter message praised Putin’s call as a "great move."