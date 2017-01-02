Obama Confirms Plans for January 10 Farewell Speech

"On Tuesday, January 10, I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can't be there in person," Obama said, as quoted in a statement on the White House's website.
Obama has served two consecutive presidential terms since 2009.
It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody.— President Obama (@POTUS) 1 января 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete PLEASE! Please! Don't tell me that his speech will be entitled, "Why I, Barack H. Obama, am the 'last man standing' for the Democratic Party. Now follow me to Avalon." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Fake birth certificate.
marcanhalt
copius
Hope he announces his father's name too.
Who's your daddy, Obama?