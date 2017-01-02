Obama Confirms Plans for January 10 Farewell Speech

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In November 2016, Republican nominee Donald Trump won the US presidential election, receiving 306 electoral votes, while his rival from the Democratic Party Hillary Clinton received 232. Trump's inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20.

"On Tuesday, January 10, I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can't be there in person," Obama said, as quoted in a statement on the White House's website.

Obama has served two consecutive presidential terms since 2009.