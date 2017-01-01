Register
    A child walks past a display of masks of US President Barack Obama, and presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, for sale at a shop selling Halloween items in Alhambra, California on October 21, 2016

    Trump-Obama Standoff Has 'No Analogues in Modern American History'

    US
    51287171

    The US has now two de facto presidents, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung wrote, referring to the current standoff between Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump.

    U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump (L) to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016
    New Obama's Sanctions on Russia 'Last Challenge' to Trump Who 'Will Radically Change US Foreign Policy'
    "The nearer January 20 is coming the greater becomes the dividing line between the outgoing president and the president-elect. While Obama still rules the country and apparently wants to settle some final things, Trump has already started to reign as well. Both of them do not always head in the same direction. The result is: America has two de-facto presidents, who disagree with each other on quite important issues," the newspaper wrote.

    The recent example is the new crisis in relations between Russia and the US. While the US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and imposed further sanctions against Russia over Moscow's alleged interference in the recent US presidential election, Donald Trump announced that he will try to improve relations with Russia once he takes the office and question if the claims of alleged Russia's involvement in the US election has enough proof.

    A similar opinion was voiced by the President of the American Institute of Business and Economics in Moscow, Art Franczek, who told Sputnik that with his move Obama was trying to "satisfy hardliners" like John McCain and Lindsey Graham.

    "I think he is preempting Trump because Trump is likely to have more favorable policy towards Russia that reflects real interest rather than some illusionary ones. Obama is trying to make sure that Trump won't back off on sanctions easily because it appears that Trump would be going against secret services on this issue," he said.

    The disagreement between the two presidents is also especially evident regarding the US policy in the Middle East, Süddeutsche Zeitung wrote. While Obama has supported the UN resolution against Israeli settlements, Trump backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging Israel to wait until he takes the office.

    "Such exchange blows […] have no analogues in the modern American history," the newspaper wrote.

    The "two presidents" also have differences over nuclear issue with Obama willing to cut the amount of nuclear weapons, and Trump, on the contrary, — to increase it.

    Donald Trump
    Trump Spokesman Questions if New US Anti-Russia Sanctions Are Proportionate
    "However, such exchange of barbs does not change anything in the fact that Trump will become the only president on January 20," the newspaper concluded.

    Meanwhile, American foreign policy analyst and historian Diana Johnstone told Sputnik that Trump's statements could still have the value of a wake-up call to avert a new arms race.

    "Stated by the garrulous Trump… it has what the French call l'effet d'annonce — that is, it may cause people to sit up and take notice. It is indeed time to sound the alarm and this may do it," Johnstone said.

    standoff, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
      jas
      While Obama still rules the country and apparently wants to settle some final things
      Settle final things? Obama is making a blatant attempt to govern past Jan 20 and interfere with Trump's term. That makes it Trump's business to respond. No POTUS in recent history has behaved so unprofessionally and so recklessly at the end of his term. Actions that Obama had 8 years to attempt are suddenly crucial in his last 3 weeks?
      marcanhalt
      Does Obama play chess? Or is he a strictly a "Twister" kind of guy? Whichever, he is not one to plan his next move. As I indicated earlier, this is all about "the last man standing" for the DNC, much as Jimmy Carter tried doing during the siege of the American Embassy in Iran. Funny, how the two never got together during Obama's administration, or the latter might have learned something.

      Reagan did not mince words with Carter; not at all. In fact, during the transition period, Carter wanted to tell Reagan "how it was done." It ticked Carter off, to no end, when Reagan did not take one note during that period. Why? Because Reagan was always looking towards the east, seeing those 52 hostages that had been kept from their families for 444 days. What do you think Trump is seeing with the man that is sitting behind his desk now?
      ivanwa88
      jas...he obviously held off till he thought HC would be in office and then effect these actions...pretty much why a lot of commentators got messages out there to voters to not vote for HC.
      As she was part of a closed conspiracy that was entering its final warmongering phase and millions would perish including Americans.
      Is there any doubt at all that this is what would have occurred Trump voters literally saved millions of Democrat voters lives by out voting them.
      Jonathan Fergusonin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, Twister? Yeah he gets tied up in knots very easily. So do countries he presents himself as wanting to... 'help...' Not least the USA itself!
