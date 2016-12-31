Plane Set to Bring Home Russian Diplomats Expelled From US Lands Near Washington

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to Lahonin, the plane landed at the Dulles airport near Washington.
Earlier in the day, the president's administration said that a plane of the Russian President Administrative Department special aircraft unit Rossiya was sent to the US to bring back Russian diplomats.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
resident Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump. US President-elect Donald Trump in a Twitter message praised Putin’s call as a "great move."
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Very unfortunate, but the world will enjoy a much better US in about 20 days. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Actually, that is Dulles International Airport, in Dulles, Virginia. Washington D.C. is not a state and not in Virginia. Dulles is near Washington, not in Washington. There is another airport in the area, Reagan National Airport that is in Arlington, Virginia. There is no airport in Washington D.C.
