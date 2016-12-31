Trump Trolls 'Enemies' Who 'Don't Know What to Do' in New Year Message

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday congratulated everyone, including his "enemies," on New Year.
"Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!," Trump said on Twitter.
Trump's victory in the US 2016 presidential election was a complete surprise for his rivals from the Democratic party and media. He managed to come ahead of Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, securing the majority of electoral votes despite most of the analysts and opinion polls predicting his defeat.
Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump was speaking factually and offering love as a solution to anger. He wasn't trolling anyone. The man deserves to tweet what he wants. The last year has been very stressful for him, but he was able to produce a very positive outcome.
jas
Even if I see Trump as very shaky about Israel and Iran, there is no question that the US and the world are so much better off with Trump as POTUS. The potential for peace is much greater now and is something to celebrate.
Congratulations and Happy New Year to Trump, his family and his team.