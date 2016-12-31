Trump Trolls 'Enemies' Who 'Don't Know What to Do' in New Year Message

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday congratulated everyone, including his "enemies," on New Year.

"Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!," Trump said on Twitter.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 декабря 2016 г.

Trump's victory in the US 2016 presidential election was a complete surprise for his rivals from the Democratic party and media. He managed to come ahead of Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, securing the majority of electoral votes despite most of the analysts and opinion polls predicting his defeat.

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.