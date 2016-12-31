Register
12:59 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he delivers remarks at the annual White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington November 5, 2015

    'Holds No Water': How Obama Invented 'Russian Hackers'

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    660537

    On December 29, the United States announced a series of measures against several Russian organizations and individuals in retaliation for Moscow’s alleged hacking into US political institutions. Washington also expelled 35 Russian diplomats and their families (about 100 people in all) and is closing down two Russian-owned compounds in the US.

    Even though the expulsion of the country’s diplomats and closure of its diplomatic missions traditionally entails a tit-for-tat response, President Putin said on Friday that Russia will not expel US diplomats in response to Washington’s unfriendly move.

    "We will not create problems for American diplomats. We will not expel anyone," Putin said. “Furthermore, I invite all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the Christmas and New Year tree in the Kremlin.”

    He added that Russia’s further steps in restoring ties with the United States will depend on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.

    Promised revenge

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with US President Barack Obama (L) before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session at the International Convention Center in Beijing on November 11, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ KREMLIN POOL / PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE
    Putin 'Outmaneuvers' Obama by Refusing to Expel US Diplomats, Slap Countersanctions
    Earlier this month President Barack Obama warned that the US would “take action” against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Democratic Party  officials who claimed that outside meddling prevented Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton from winning the presidency.

    Russia has flatly denied all accusations that it organized the hacking of email accounts of Democratic Party officials and Clinton's campaign chief, John Podesta, and then leaked them to the whistleblowing anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

    Top Democratic Party officials were quick to point a finger at imaginary “Russian hackers” without producing any shreds of evidence that such attacks really happened.

    Immediately after the first batch of leaked documents went public, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement claiming that the “disclosures of alleged hacked e-mails <…> are consistent with the methods and motivations of Russian-directed efforts.”

    “Such activity is not new to Moscow — the Russians have used similar tactics and techniques across Europe and Eurasia, for example, to influence public opinion there. We believe, based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts, that only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities,” the statement said.

    It added, however, that even though “some states have also recently seen scanning and probing of their election-related systems, which in most cases originated from servers operated by a Russian company, [DHS] is not now in a position to attribute this activity to the Russian Government.”

    Finally, just three weeks before he leaves office, President Obama had his revenge.

    Simultaneously with his decision to slap Russia with new sanctions and expel its diplomats, the FBI released the results of its joint probe with the DHS, the CIA and other intelligence agencies that were expected to produce irrefutable proof of Russia’s wrongdoing and justify Obama’s new sanctions against Moscow.

    Presentation

    According to the report two different Russian intelligence groups participated in the intrusion into an unnamed US political party.

    The first actor group, known as Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) 29, entered into the party’s systems in Summer 2015, while the second, known as APT28, entered in Spring 2016.

    In the summer of 2015 hackers allegedly working for Russia’s civilian intelligence service sent e-mails with hidden malware to more than 1,000 people working for the US government and political groups in a far-reaching operation to interfere with this year’s presidential election.

    The report also mentions an alphabetical list of 48 nicks of presumed hackers and hacker groups:  APT28, APT29, Agent.btz, BlackEnergy V3, BlackEnergy2 APT, CakeDuke, etc.

    U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump (L) to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Obama Tries to Undermine Trump by Imposing ‘Vindictive’ Anti-Russian Sanctions
    One of these hacker groups calls itself Tsar Team and it looks like the Russian world “Tsar” (King) is seen as the only “proof” of Russia’s alleged involvement in these cyber-attacks one can possibly find in the 13-page report.

    The “evidence” in the report, where Russian cyber activity is referred to as Grizzly Steppe, falls short of anything that would directly tie Russian intelligence services to any plan meant to influence the outcome of US elections.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Vice President of the International Association of Russian-Speaking Lawyers Mikhail Ioffe said that even if the members of this group of hackers are Russian citizens it doesn’t mean a thing.

    “This group may include people from different countries who have a shared agenda, or they may be Russians all, but this is not enough reason for introducing sanctions and expelling diplomats,” Ioffe said.

    “This is all lies and fairytales. Tracing hackers in today’s world is a mission impossible. You can say they are from Africa, Australia or the Antarctic and no one will be able to either confirm or deny this. But each report or analytical memo is written for a reason. In this case the reason is to prove Russia’s alleged influence on the US presidential elections even though this whole thing simply holds no water,” Alexei Smolin, a professor at the Moscow Humanitarian University told Sputnik.

    “Angry and ignorant losers”

    Maria Zakharova, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, took to Facebook to call the outgoing Obama administration "a group of foreign policy losers, angry and ignorant.""

    In a scathing comment, Zakharova wrote that the outgoing president did not manage to leave any major foreign policy achievements as part of his legacy and instead of “putting an elegant period” to his two presidential terms has “made a huge blot” with his decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats and close two diplomatic compounds in the US.

    .S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida
    JONATHAN ERNST
    Trump Publicly Commends Putin for 'Great Move' on US Sanctions
    Washington has also accused Moscow of harassing and intimidating US diplomats and organizations working in Moscow.

    The list of Russian citizens targeted by the US sanctions includes the head of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), three of his top assistants and two Russian nationals wanted in the US for using cyber-enabled means to allegedly cause misappropriation of funds and personal identifying information.

    The US has also introduced sanctions against four other Russian organizations, including the GRU, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and three companies charged for allegedly assisting in cyber-attacks against US political parties and organizations.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin 'Outmaneuvers' Obama by Refusing to Expel US Diplomats, Slap Sanctions
    Obama Tries to Undermine Trump by Imposing ‘Vindictive’ Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Obama's Anti-Russia Sanctions Aimed to 'Make Sure Trump Won't Back Off Easily'
    Tags:
    alleged cyber attacks, Russian diplomats, US sanctions, hackers, Moscow Humanitarian UNiversity, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), FBI, CIA, Alexei Smolin, Mikhail Ioffe, Maria Zakharova, Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      kasivasantha
      if any tom dick and harry can penetrate the mighty nation servers, than it is not a mighty nation .It is like any other banna nation.
    • Reply
      Linda
      Not to mention the thousand other lies that Obama invented about Russia.
    • Reply
      copius
      There was no Russian hacking.
      It's a lie to cover up defeat and shame at the elections and in Aleppo.
      It's a cover up to remove your 1st amendment.
      Repeal that new propaganda law and kick it out along with Obama.
    • Reply
      tobi.gelando
      The Usa are very lousy losers !!!
      But Obonga has proven every year more and more that the Usa /Nato are Terror Nations !!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok