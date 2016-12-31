Register
    President Barack Obama in the White House Press Briefing Room

    Obama Failed to Prove Alleged Russian Cyberattacks Impacted US Election

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    0 21 0 0

    Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee stated that the Obama administration has not been able to provide real evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin affected the results of the 2016 US presidential election.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Obama administration has not been able to provide real evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin affected the results of the 2016 US presidential election, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee stated in an interview.

    "They still try to put forward this narrative that somehow Putin affected the outcome of this election," Huckabee told FOX News on Friday. "But he didn’t. Nobody’s been able to prove anything like that."

    On Thursday, the Obama administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

    However, Huckabee pointed out that Americans should know the US intelligence community was doing everything it could to "try to tap into every foreign government's" cyber space.

    On Friday, Putin said Obama’s punitive measures were provocations aimed at further undermining US-Russian relations.

    Putin later announced his decision not to expel US diplomats from Russia. US President-elect Donald Trump in a Twitter message praised Putin’s call as a "great move."

