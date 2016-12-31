Lockheed Martin Wins $61Mln Contract to Maintain F-22 Raptor Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US defense contractor Lockheed Martin Aeronautics received a $61 million Air Force contract to provide maintenance support for F-22 Raptor combat aircraft, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $61 million modification… contract for F-22 air vehicle sustainment," the release stated on Friday.

The company will provide depot throughput, analytical condition inspections, inlet coating repair, and radar cross section Marietta turntable support as well as touch labor and installs for the F-22 force, the release noted.

Work on the contract will be performed at Hill Air Force Base in the US state of Utah and at Marietta in Georgia and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2017, the release added.