    Red traffic lights stop traffic in front of the Big Ben bell tower at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain February 22, 2016.

    Et Tu, Brute? UK Snubs Kerry Over Israel, Trump

    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor
    John Kerry’s recent speech, seen by many as paternalistically lecturing Israel on peace, drew the ire of UK Prime Minister Theresa May, despite the long-standing “special relationship” between London and Washington.

    Kerry’s concentration on Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem appeared misguided to London, “when clearly the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is so deeply complex,” a spokesman for May said Thursday.

    Some wonder if May’s comments about Kerry are hypocritical, as she voted in favor of UN resolution 2334 condemning Israeli settlements, while the US abstained. Earlier in December May called the settlements illegal, adding, "it is wrong, it is not conducive to peace, and it must stop."

    The hall of the UN General Assembly. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Israel to Give Trump ‘Ironclad’ Proof Obama Was Behind UN Vote

    Nevertheless, May suggested that it is not "appropriate" to "attack" a critical ally in the Middle East, both for the US and the UK. Particularly, May took exception to Kerry’s comment that Netanyahu’s administration is "the most right-wing in Israeli history, with an agenda driven by its most extreme elements."

    Netanyahu promptly fired back, pointing out the irony of US condemnation of Israeli settlements when “terror is everywhere” and “for an entire hour" Kerry failed to acknowledge that "Israel is the only place in the Middle East where Christians can celebrate Christmas.” Kerry’s discussion spoke of the settlements “obsessively," Netanyahu asserted.

    As May refutes the comments made by the top US diplomat, she is seen to be struggling to develop ties with Trump’s transition team, demonstrated by post-election conversations between the President-elect and nine other world leaders prior to speaking with the UK Prime Minister. Trump’s suggestion that Brexit-proponent Nigel Farage serve as England’s Ambassador to Washington was quickly refuted by UK government officials, a move seen to potentially stand in the way of easy relations between the two countries. 

      double bonus
      [Some wonder if May’s comments about Kerry are hypocritical, as she voted in favor of UN resolution 2334 condemning Israeli settlements, while the US abstained. Earlier in December May called the settlements illegal, adding, "it is wrong, it is not conducive to peace, and it must stop."]

      The British are the World Masters of Hypocrisy Diplomacy. Nothing new here.
