Obama to Meet Democrats Next Week to Discuss Saving Obamacare in Congress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Obama will head to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with congressional Democrats about how to shield Obamacare from Republican efforts to repeal it, Politico reported.

According to a notice sent to congressional members, the meeting will take place in the morning for Democrats in both, the House of Representatives and Senate, the report noted.

Obamacare authorizes the US federal government to facilitate state-based marketplaces through which uninsured Americans can buy health care coverage from private insurance companies.

Republicans have been particularly critical of Obamacare since its enactment in 2011 as being responsible for placing undue financial burden on citizens and companies alike without offering choice of healthcare providers.

Critics have repeatedly stated that the repeal of Obamacare is on the forefront of the congressional agenda in January 2017.