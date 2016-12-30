Work of Russian Trade Representation in US Not Impacted by Sanctions

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
"The Trade Representation works as usual," Stadnik stated on Friday.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the new sanctions are provocation by the outgoing Obama administration aimed at further undermining Russian-US relations. Putin added that while Russia reserves the right to retaliate, Moscow would not create problems for or expel US diplomats, nor prohibit their families to use their usual vacation spots during the Holidays.
