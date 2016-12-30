Work of Russian Trade Representation in US Not Impacted by Sanctions

© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office Moscow Will Respond to New US Sanctions Against Russia Over Hacking Accusations - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

"The Trade Representation works as usual," Stadnik stated on Friday.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the new sanctions are provocation by the outgoing Obama administration aimed at further undermining Russian-US relations. Putin added that while Russia reserves the right to retaliate, Moscow would not create problems for or expel US diplomats, nor prohibit their families to use their usual vacation spots during the Holidays.