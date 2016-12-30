DNC Chair: Measures Against Russia Taken by White House Alone ‘Insufficient’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new sanctions imposed on Russia by outgoing US President Barack Obama against are not enough if backed by the White House alone, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Interim Chair Donna Brazile said in a press release.

"[T]oday’s action alone by the White House is insufficient," the release stated Thursday. "Now it's time for President-elect Trump and the Republican leadership in Congress to put our national security before politics and show the American people that they are serious about protecting our democracy."

Earlier on Thursday, the Obama administration announced a series of punitive measures against Russia, including the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of two diplomatic compounds in retaliation for alleged Russian hacking of the US presidential election.

Brazile urged the US Congress to start an independent and bipartisan probe into the Russian's government alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.

She also advised Presdent-elect Trump to take the threat of foreign interference in US cyber space seriously.

In July, the website WikiLeaks published almost 20,000 pages of emails that revealed top DNC officials — including Brazile — deliberately worked to obstruct US Senator Bernie Sanders from winning the Democratic presidential nomination in favor of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Wikileaks also exposed that Brazile, who also worked as contributor and political analyst at the corporate media outfit CNN, leaking presidential debate questions to Clinton.

On October 14, Brazile resigned as a political analyst and a contributor to CNN.