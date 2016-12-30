Register
    US President-elect Donald Trump yells to members of the media from the steps of the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, November 19, 2016.

    Trump Seeks Full Report from US Intelligence Agencies on Russian Allegations

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    US
    217820

    Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said that Donald Trump will personally hear assessments from across the US intelligence community on the allegations of Russian interference in the American elections.

    U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump (L) to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Obama Wants Expulsions to Sabotage Trump Hopes for Good Relations With Russia
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump will personally hear assessments from across the US intelligence community on the allegations of Russian interference in the November 8 elections, incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said in an interview.

    "Right now we are not in a position to respond to all of these details before we have a full blown intelligence report on this matter," Preibus told Fox News on Thursday night.

    Preibus said Trump would meet with representatives from the major US intelligence agencies to discuss the issue next week, adding "We need to get to a point ourselves where we can talk to these intelligence agencies and say what evidence is there."

    Many media reports on the allegations, including ones that had appeared in the Washington Post and New York Times, had cited unnamed, anonymous sources, Priebus added.

    "Here is the problem: We have been responding to articles from third parties’ unnamed sources in Washington Post in the New York Times, and would say these 17 intelligence agencies didn't agree with each other," Priebus explained.

    Earlier on Thursday, outgoing President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the United States and shut down two Russian diplomatic compounds. Moreover, the Obama administration imposed sanctions on six Russian nationals and five entities.

    Tags:
    Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Security Agency (NSA), Reince Priebus, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
      jas
      I saw where the Democrats were trying to accuse Trump of doing too much before Jan. 20, like Obama can just scorched-earth everything and Trump should have nothing to say about it.
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      They better have their facts straight because he's not going to buy any BS from them on this or anything else.

      There is no proof that Russia is the one that gave this incriminating data to Wikileaks, Russian Crimea is the will of the people, Assad and Russia are defeating terrorism, Putin is making Obama look like an ass in the process, and in a matter of weeks, Trump can praise him in person.
