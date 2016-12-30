Hawaii Restaurant Slammed After Banning Trump Supporters

Cafe 8 1/2, an Italian restaurant in Honolulu, posted a sign on their front door that read, "If you voted for Trump you cannot eat here! No Nazis."

Trump supporters slammed the restaurant on TripAdvisor, Facebook, Yelp and Twitter, writing posts like "Deplorables unite! Boycott Honolulu's Cafe 8 1/2 which is sporting a large sign telling Trump voters NOT to eat there! Okay, we can do that," and, "This is just a really sad place full of sad people. I was going to go there out of pity for them, but I couldn't get past the smell and make it in the door. The smell of hate, and bigotry is nauseating, and this place is disgusting because of it."

There were also comments praising the restaurant’s action saying, "I love the Trump comment too and it doesn't have anything to do with Hillary Clinton," and, "their politics are spot on LOVE trumps hate." Clinton earned 62.2 percent of the vote in Hawaii during the election.

Cafe co-owner Jali Warner told Fox News the sign was not meant to be incendiary, stating that her husband and co-owner Robert, "just wants to express how much he doesn’t like Trump."

One Honolulu resident said the sign was "childish and very unprofessional."

Robert later removed the sign, which had been up since the election, saying, "It’s not necessary anymore…It ran its course, no need for more aggravation for me or them and all that. No problem, no big deal to me."

He added, "If somebody came in and said, 'Hey, I know you can’t tell who I voted for, but I voted for Trump. Would you let me eat?' I would say, 'Sure, if you’re nice with me and I’m nice with you and you like my food, sit down, no problem.'"