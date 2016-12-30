Register
05:08 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Sign Posted Outside of Cafe 8 1/2 in Honolulu, Hawaii

    Hawaii Restaurant Slammed After Banning Trump Supporters

    © Youtube/Honolulu Civil Beat
    US
    Get short URL
    420003

    A Hawaiian restaurant drew the social-media ire of Donald Trump supporters this week after declaring that proponents of the President-elect were not welcome in their establishment.

    Cafe 8 1/2, an Italian restaurant in Honolulu, posted a sign on their front door that read, "If you voted for Trump you cannot eat here! No Nazis."

    Trump supporters slammed the restaurant on TripAdvisor, Facebook, Yelp and Twitter, writing posts like "Deplorables unite! Boycott Honolulu's Cafe 8 1/2 which is sporting a large sign telling Trump voters NOT to eat there! Okay, we can do that," and, "This is just a really sad place full of sad people. I was going to go there out of pity for them, but I couldn't get past the smell and make it in the door. The smell of hate, and bigotry is nauseating, and this place is disgusting because of it."

    There were also comments praising the restaurant’s action saying, "I love the Trump comment too and it doesn't have anything to do with Hillary Clinton," and, "their politics are spot on LOVE trumps hate." Clinton earned 62.2 percent of the vote in Hawaii during the election.

    Cafe co-owner Jali Warner told Fox News the sign was not meant to be incendiary, stating that her husband and co-owner Robert, "just wants to express how much he doesn’t like Trump."

    One Honolulu resident said the sign was "childish and very unprofessional."

    Robert later removed the sign, which had been up since the election, saying, "It’s not necessary anymore…It ran its course, no need for more aggravation for me or them and all that. No problem, no big deal to me."

    He added, "If somebody came in and said, 'Hey, I know you can’t tell who I voted for, but I voted for Trump. Would you let me eat?' I would say, 'Sure, if you’re nice with me and I’m nice with you and you like my food, sit down, no problem.'"

    Related:

    Trump Appoints Ex-Bush Aide Bossert as Counterterrorism Adviser
    Israel to Give Trump ‘Ironclad’ Proof Obama Was Behind UN Vote
    Trump Tower in NYC Evacuated, President-Elect in Florida
    Russia’s Sberbank CEO Calls Trump ‘President of Change’
    Kissinger May Seek to Steer Trump to US-Russia-China Axis
    Tags:
    ban, restaurant, Donald Trump, Hawaii, Honolulu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok