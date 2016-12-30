Register
    Argument in San Francisco Leads to Samurai Sword Fight

    A verbal argument between two groups of people in San Francisco lead to a man being arrested for slashing a woman’s leg with a katana, or Japanese ceremonial sword.

    The 31-year-old suspect’s name has not been released by the San Francisco Police Department, but he is accused of taking a samurai sword from another suspect, unsheathing it, and using it to cut a 24-year-old woman’s leg.

    The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near 32nd Avenue and Noriega Street. 

    The victim, who has also not been named by police, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

    The suspect was reportedly arrested at the scene.

    On December 21, an Oklahoma man was shot and killed by Ponca City police after brandishing a sword at officers as they approached, following a confrontation with another man.

    “It looked like a Katana, like something you’d see in Ninja Turtles,” a witness named Joel Kassen told local station FOX 25.

    Earlier this month, a New York man was sentenced to ten years in prison for attempted murder after severing a man’s hand at the wrist using a double-bladed “medieval style” sword, following an argument.

    Scott J. Hart, 29, was initially charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree menacing. He pleaded guilty to felony first-degree assault.

