Argument in San Francisco Leads to Samurai Sword Fight

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near 32nd Avenue and Noriega Street.
The victim, who has also not been named by police, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was reportedly arrested at the scene.
On December 21, an Oklahoma man was shot and killed by Ponca City police after brandishing a sword at officers as they approached, following a confrontation with another man.
“It looked like a Katana, like something you’d see in Ninja Turtles,” a witness named Joel Kassen told local station FOX 25.
Earlier this month, a New York man was sentenced to ten years in prison for attempted murder after severing a man’s hand at the wrist using a double-bladed “medieval style” sword, following an argument.
Scott J. Hart, 29, was initially charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree menacing. He pleaded guilty to felony first-degree assault.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete as usual women are the most target, in Italy Katana's fashion is often in nazi-fascist people... Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete francescoslossel, Well I have 2 katanas i don't consider myself a nazi =). Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They prohibited in U.S. Unless is a sword man with special permit or U.S made.
francescoslossel
Jet fuel can't melt steel beamsin reply tofrancescoslossel(Show commentHide comment)
But the solution is quite extreme indeed.
cast235