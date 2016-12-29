Register
21:33 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    .S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

    Trump-Obama Sanctions Standoff: Punish Russia v 'Get On With Our Lives'

    JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    530960

    US President Barack Obama pledged to hit Russia with a raft of new sanctions over the country's alleged interfered in the 2016 Presidential election - but President-elect Donald Trump responded by saying the US needs to "get on with" their lives, as "nobody knows what's going on."

    Trump justified his comments by again attacking allegations lodged by the CIA and FBI that Russia was behind the hack of Democratic Party emails. 

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Trump Administration Could Lift Latest US Sanctions Against Russia - Foreign Ministry

    Asked by reporters if he supported the imposition of fresh sanctions, Trump said computers had "greatly" complicated everyone's lives, creating an atmosphere in which "nobody knows what's going on." 

    "I think we ought to get on with our lives," he added.

    In an official statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that Russia was tired of the lies emanating from the US government about the hack.

    ​"The Obama administration launched this misinformation campaign six months ago in an attempt to play up his desired candidate in the November presidential election — not having achieved he desired result, and looking for an excuse for his own failure, vengeance has been wrought on Russian-American relations."

    The validity of the Russian hack claims has been questioned by many. Former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray has said with certainty the source of the emails was an "insider leak," from "someone with legal access" to the emails, as he's met one of the leakers in question. 

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Pasco-Hernando State College in Dade City, Florida, US November 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    EXCLUSIVE: Source of DNC, Podesta Leaks 'Comes From Within Washington'

    A campaigning group, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, has also stated it "beggars belief" that US intelligence services have been unable to name a single individual behind the alleged hack.

    "All signs point to leaking, not hacking. If hacking were involved, the National Security Agency would know it — and know both sender and recipient. Since leaking requires physically removing data — on a thumb drive, for example — the only way such data can be copied and removed, with no electronic trace of what has left the server, is via a physical storage device," the group said in a statement.

    Trump's dovish remarks follow a statement issued by Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large, Andrey Krutskikh, on December 29, which said Russia did not view itself as the enemy of the US, and the country would aim to pursue cooperation and achieve stability in bilateral relations. The diplomat added that current restrictions on Russia hampered this inclination.

    ​The potential of a Trump Presidency to create detente between Moscow and Washington has been noted by numerous journalists.

    In the course of his election campaign, Trump threw Article Five of the NATO's founding treaty into question, saying Washington would come to its allies' aid only if those nations had "fulfilled their obligations" to the US. This has led some observers to suggest Trump's win means NATO "might not survive" much longer

    Henry Kissinger
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolsky
    Ex-US Army Officer: Kissinger Backs Trump Plan for Cooperation With Russia

    On December 20, the US expanded sanctions against Russia, imposing additional individual restrictions on seven Russian citizens and sectorial sanctions on eight Russian entities and two vessels. However, there is a widespread and growing wave of voices suggesting they should be lifted. It has been reported US foreign policy luminary Henry Kissinger has endorsed the strategy and offered to assist Trump in his reconciliation efforts.

    On December 28, US Secretary of State John Kerry confirmed Obama's intention to levy further sanctions, saying the soon to be former President has "the right to respond to Russia at the place and time and manner of his choosing… Believe me, it will be his choosing."

    Related:

    Trump Bold Enough to Destroy 'Taboos', Revive US-Russian Relations
    Trump Administration Could Lift Latest US Sanctions Against Russia
    Trump’s Turn to Kissinger Welcomed by Advocates of US-Russia Friendship
    EU Leaders Finally Realizing That Sanctions Policy 'Has Reached a Dead End'
    Tags:
    US-Russia relations, DNC emails, politics, sanctions, anti-Russian sanctions, hacking, White House, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      copius
      Obama is a liar. There was no hacking by anyone.
      It was an inside job.
      Your own people had enough of your trashy lies and did you and Clinton in.
      There is more trash to come, on you Obama. Oh just wait and see for the juicy details.
      Your wife is correct, there is no hope for you and your family.
      You are going down with Hillary.
      If I were you, I would make a run for it ASAP.
      Try Indonesia or Kenya.
    • Reply
      nonyank
      First smart thing Trump has said....if he actually said it....waiting for him to deny it by Shitter.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      The wolf pack savaged sheep all over the valleys and hills till the Bear came out of hibernation the wolf pack leader promised his pack no Bear would dare mess with them and besides they always sleep in there den.
      After many losses the wolf pack sent there leader packing yet to this day he blames it all on the Bear waking when he should have been sleeping.
      The moral of the story the wolf should never blame the bear for his own stupidity, as it only serves to highlight the wolfs lack of intelligence and social bearing.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok