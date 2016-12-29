New York Police Officers Allowed to Wear Turbans on Duty

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY New York Police Boost Security in Wake of Berlin Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik)NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill announced the policy change on Wednesday, flanked by officers in full turbans held together by police clasps, the CNN television channel reported.

"It's a major change in our uniform policy," O'Neill admitted. "Now I have the opportunity to make the change, and I thought it was about time that we did that."

Until now, officers from the Sikh religious minority were allowed to wear a smaller kind of turban under their regular caps. They will also be able to grow an inch-long beard, although this will require a special permit.