New York Police Officers Allowed to Wear Turbans on Duty

"It's a major change in our uniform policy," O'Neill admitted. "Now I have the opportunity to make the change, and I thought it was about time that we did that."
Until now, officers from the Sikh religious minority were allowed to wear a smaller kind of turban under their regular caps. They will also be able to grow an inch-long beard, although this will require a special permit.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why is this news? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Infidel Cartman, It will be news when a criminal chokes the life out of these cops using his own turban to do it. Stupid idea. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Wear the burqa too. It is a society that will go as far as dropping all its habits, even values, to accomodate the legalized illegal aliens.
Infidel Cartman
It will be news whenever Moscow allows the same.
Athanasios