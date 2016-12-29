US Military Helicopter Crashes in Galveston Bay

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The military helicopter was flying unusually low when it suddenly broke apart in the air, KSAT-TV said on Wednesday citing witness reports.

The KHOU TV station reported citing the Army Air National Guard, that the two soldiers on board the helicopter were killed in the crash.

The helicopter was based at the Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base near Houston, Texas, Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick told KSAT-TV.

Coast Guard divers are now searching the waters. Some fragments of the helicopter have already been found.