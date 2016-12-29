Carrie Fisher’s Mother Hospitalized

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Reynolds, 84, was taken to the hospital from her home in Beverly Hills on Wednesday with "a possible stroke," TMZ said.

Debbie’s daughter, Carrie Fisher, died on Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles last week.

Fisher is the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and late Eddie Fisher, an American entertainer.

Carrie Fisher is best known for her role in the original Star Wars movie that was released in 1977, and also appeared in the 2015 Star Wars Episode VII (The Force Awakens).