Obama, Trump Continue Discussions on Smooth Transition of Power - White House

"Today's call, like the others since the [November 8 presidential] election, was positive and focused on continuing smooth and effective transition," the release stated Wednesday.
Obama and Trump committed to staying in touch and supporting their teams to work hand-in-hand over the next weeks, according to the release.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump told reporters that the US presidential transition of power is going very smoothly, despite his previous remarks about roadblocks laid by Obama.
