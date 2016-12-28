Register
18:16 GMT +328 December 2016
    President Barack Obama listens to President-elect Donald Trump speak to members of the media during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    Trump Poised to Nullify Obama's Executive Orders, Turn to Russia, Distance China

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    US President-elect Donald Trump may cancel about 70 percent of President Barack Obama' decrees in the immediate future, according to former House speaker Newt Gingrich.

    US President Barack Obama holds a press conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, DC. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Lame Duck's Last Steps: This is How Obama Wants to Complicate Life for Trump
    Up to 70 percent of outgoing US President Barack Obama's executive orders may be annulled by President-elect Donald Trump in the near future, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich was quoted by Fox News as saying.

    "I think in the opening couple days, he's going to repeal 60 to 70 percent of Obama's legacy by simply vetoing out all of the various executive orders that Obama used because he couldn't get anything through Congress," Gingrich said.

    Commenting on the matter, RIA Novosti political analyst Vladimir Ardayev recalled that in his election program, Trump mentioned a number of points pertaining to the US Administration's policy, which he said will be drastically changed.

    Trump's program includes a major tax reform, changes in migration law, the removal of all restrictions on extracting minerals, as well as the modification of investment and trade policies.

    In addition, he promised that in the first hundred days of his presidency, he would abolish the health care reform plan known as Obamacare, Ardayev said.

    "On foreign policy, the President-elect is going to review the situation in the Middle East, where he said the United States should cooperate with Russia and Syrian President Bashar Assad to jointly defeat terrorism," Ardayev added.

    According to Trump, the US's main geopolitical enemy is China rather than Russia, Ardayev said, referring to Trump's plans to introduce a number of restrictive trade and economic measures against Beijing.

    The implementation of such a program will prompt Trump to use many current laws and adopt a raft of new ones, the Russian expert said, adding that Barack Obama managed to initiate and sign a number of normative acts which are directly out of line with the intentions of his successor.

    In particular, the Obama administration has introduced a ban on offshore oil drilling in the Arctic for at least five years, while expanding sanctions against Russia due to the situation in Ukraine.

    This is something that Trump will be unable to cancel in the immediate future, Dmitry Abzalov, head of the Moscow-based Center for Strategic Communications think tank said, citing "the existence of a certain political and legal field which may seriously hamper the activities of the new Administration and the new President."

    Donald Trump (File)
    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    Russia Shouldn't Expect 'Red Carpet Treatment' From Trump's Team Thanks to Obama
    Actually, Obama is now driving Trump into the trap because upon entering office, the new President will have to deal with cancelling Obama's decrees rather than focusing on the implementation of his election program, which may tarnish the Republicans' political image, according to Abzalov.

    He described Newt Gingrich's statement "an information counter-attack aimed at pouring cold water on the outgoing Democratic President and stop him from lawmaking activities."

