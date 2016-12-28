Unprecedented Security Measures Planned for Trump’s Swearing-in Ceremony

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst US Congressman Urges Trump to Cut All Business Ties Before Inauguration

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A security planning committee has its hands full preparing for Donald Trump’s swearing-in that is expected to be held in Washington amid massive protests, local media reported citing sources.

"What the intelligence community says publicly is what they say privately, and that is more threats from more directions than ever before," Roy Blunt, the chair of the congressional committee, told The New York Times on Tuesday.

The newspaper said two to three million of Donald Trump’s supporters are expected to turn up for the solemn ceremony at the Capitol. Washington authorities in charge of public lands have already received 23 requests to hold events both for and against the president.

Over 3,000 police officers and some 8,000 National Guards will handle crowds and control the traffic in the US capital during the event, with further 5,000 military personnel on active duty to be deployed for ceremonial capacities, the outlet said.

The newspaper estimates that over three dozen law enforcement, intelligence and military agencies will be tasked with providing security to the president as well as thousands of dignitaries at the event. The measures are estimated to cost the nation more than $100 million.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!