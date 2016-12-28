US Appeals Court Reverses Decision on Clinton Email Lawsuit Challenging Kerry

© REUTERS/ Brian Snyder Search Warrant in Clinton Email Probe Exposes FBI Director 'Impropriety'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Today’s appeals court ruling rejects the [President Barack] Obama State Department’s excuses justifying its failure to ask the attorney general, as the law requires, to pursue the recovery of the Clinton emails," the release said Tuesday.

In 2015, Judicial Watch has filed a civil suit to retrieve the contents of the emails Clinton was legally required to return to the State Department once she ended her tenure as secretary of state in 2013. The lawsuit was declared moot by the District Court.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stated in the release that the recent court decision would force US President-elect Donald Trump's administration to make a choice whether it wants to move forward with a lawsuit against Clinton or not.

"The courts seem to be fed up with the Obama administration’s refusal to enforce the rule of law on the Clinton emails," Fitton noted.

Clinton’s use of a private email server and account during her tenure as US Secretary of State for work related purposes, contrary to established rules and regulations, became publicly known in 2015.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a criminal probe into Clinton non-government email account, but, eventually, suggested filing no charges in the case.

Clinton had erased 33,000 of her emails after receiving a subpoena to submit them, while her closest associates destroyed at least 13 blackberry and related devices used to communicate with Clinton.