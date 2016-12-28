Register
28 December 2016
    Chicago, Illinois, USA

    A Violent Christmas in Chicago: 11 Killed, 50 Wounded During Holiday

    © Flickr/ John W. Iwanski
    US
    0 7001

    Just days after Sputnik reported Chicago’s “record” four days without a shooting, over 61 people were shot during the Christmas holiday, with 11 killed.

    Mexican Federal personnel police
    © AFP 2016/ JULIO CESAR AGUILAR
    A Violent Christmas in Mexico: 6 Decapitated Heads Found, 16 Killed Over Holiday
    This year's Christmas is the most violent in the last three years in Chicago. Reports show that seven people were killed and 50 wounded in gunfire during the holiday, with 11 people dead and 61 injured over the weekend. This year's gruesome statistics outpace those of 2015 and 2014, as 29 and 25 were shot during those Christmas holiday periods, respectively.

    By comparison, a recent report says 22 people were killed in the entire country of Mexico over the holiday. However, Mexico's murders are not all related to gun violence.

    Chicago police claim that most of the shootings during Christmas are related to criminal gang activity. According to police, shooters were mostly members of rival gangs who have carried out crimes in certain areas of the city for many years.

    "These were deliberate and planned shootings by one gang against another," said Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. "They were targeted knowing fully well that individuals would be at the homes of family and friends celebrating the holidays. This was followed by several acts of retaliation."

    Chicago skyline as seen from the top of the original Sears Tower. Homan Square. Chicago, IL
    © Flickr/ Michael Linden
    Chicago Record: Four Days Without Deadly Shooting
    According to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, 90 percent of those killed "had gang affiliations, criminal histories and were pre-identified by the department's strategic subject algorithm as being a potential suspect or victim of gun violence."

    Innocent people were injured in Chicago shootings, including two teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, who were waiting for their father with a two-year old infant. Two shooters attacked when their father approached in a van, hitting the girls, and one was hospitalized in critical condition. The police believe that the attackers targeted the father, reportedly a gang member.

    These killings push Chicago's murder count for this year, which has already been reported being the highest in 20 years, further, up to 770 people killed and 4,300 wounded by gunfire alone. By comparison, last year this figure was 492 dead and 2,989 wounded.

    The news comes just four days after Sputnik reported that the city had a four-day period of no reported gunfire, a record for the year, with next in line being just 81 hours of peace, in April.

