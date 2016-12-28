US Intelligence Services Sued to Reveal Claimed Evidence of Russian Hacking

© AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB CIA Head Warns US Against Responding to Alleged Russian Hacking Using Similar Tactics

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two journalists have filed a law suit demanding to see what evidence the US intelligence and security services have to support the claim that Russia intervened in the 2016 American presidential elections, court documents revealed.

"Defendants have failed to grant or even rule on plaintiffs’ request for expedited processing," the complaint from investigative reporter Jason Leopold and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) doctoral candidate Ryan Noah Shapiro said on Tuesday.

The two plaintiffs filed their lawsuit against the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security and the office of the Director of National Intelligence, the legal papers said.

On December 9, US media reported that the CIA allegedly concluded in a "secret" assessment that Russia had meddled in the November US presidential election and helped Republican candidate Donald Trump win.

Russian senior officials have repeatedly denied Washington’s claims of election-meddling, characterizing them as absurd and an attempt to distract the US public from pressing domestic issues.