Register
01:25 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Retailers around the world expect shoppers to spend billions of dollars on a Boxing Day shopping frenzy.

    The Holiday Spirit: US Malls Report Post-Christmas Brawls, Violence (VIDEOS)

    © AP Photo/ Charles Rex Arbogast
    US
    Get short URL
    212811

    Preempting the WWE’s annual Royal Rumble, shoppers across America are engaging in battle royales of their own, as police have reported massive brawls in shopping centers the day after Christmas, with some involving as many as 500 people.

    The town center in Aurora, Colorado, was evacuated and closed, local police said, after fights broke out in a food court involving some 500 people. Five juveniles were arrested, and two people were injured, one seriously. Police reported "skirmishes" at nearby parks and theaters as well. A security officer at the mall blamed the violence on overcrowding.

    ​Coincidentally, another mall in Aurora, Illinois, saw a melee that temporarily shut it down. A group of teenagers engaged in a free-for-all as over 1,000 patrons watched. Seven arrests were made, all youths between 13-17.

    Seven arrests were made at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, Connecticut. Youths between 14-20 were arrested but the donnybrook involved "hundreds" of teens according to local police. One officer was reportedly assaulted, but did not seek medical attention.

    Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas, saw 60 officers separating "100 to 150" people who the police identified as "students." Mall security placed the shopping center on lockdown after a report of gunfire in the parking lot, but there was no evidence of shots fired and nobody was seriously injured.

    The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey, saw between "eight and ten" injuries resulting from a stampede caused by a food court fight and false reports of gunfire. 

    Other incidents of violence in malls were reported in Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New York, Kansas, and other states. Disturbances and riots are par for the course on December 26 due to post-Christmas sales, but some police departments have speculated that these widespread incidents may have been previously organized using social media.

    Related:

    Florida Mall on Lockdown Following Shooting, One Person Killed - Police
    One Person in Critical Condition After 9 Shot in Texas Mall, Attacker Deceased
    Four Confirmed Dead in Burlington Cascade Mall Shooting, Two Injured
    Neo-Nazi Group Stabbed During Sacramento Brawl to Attend GOP Convention
    School Brawl In California Takes 12 Police Officers to Control
    Tags:
    Christmas, injury, arrest, riot, violence, brawl, Boxing Day, New Jersey, Elizabeth, Texas, Fort Worth, Connecticut, Manchester, Illinois, Colorado, Aurora
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      michael
      is this more like a one off event, or is this a developing 'norm' in the us?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok