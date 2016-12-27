Director of Biggest US Muslim Organization Celebrates Russian Plane Crash

“I’m sad about the crashed Russian military jet. The TU-154 could have carried up to 180 military personnel instead of just 92!” Ayloush tweeted, before later deleting the tweet.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 26, 2016
Ayloush later wrote that he took down the tweets after learning civilians were aboard the Tu-154. “I regret that my anger and emotions over the tragic situation in Syria got the best of me,” he said in a Facebook post.
The plane’s passengers included the Red Army Choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine Russian journalists, and humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka. The plane was en route to Syria where the Alexandrov Ensemble was to perform a New Year’s concert for Russian troops stationed in the region.
The Kremlin has issued a statement saying that terrorism is not suspected to have played a role in the crash outside of Sochi. The investigation is considering pilot error, technical malfunction, bad fuel, or a foreign object in the engine as the most plausible causes for the crash.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Alyoush has also been a visitor to the White House, writes columns in the US media, and is a board member of the California Democratic Party. Typical specimen of US Cultural Elites. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete if true, then this idiot's response gives the muslims and americans another black eye. He has won no friends in the rational world today. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's rather ignorant for a person of that celebrity to tweet and not no what he is tweeting about. I think he knew. Every headline was clear about what happened and who was on board. I didn't see one headline that only said Russian military plane down.
Even if he didn't know, it's wrong to wish for more dead and not just peace.