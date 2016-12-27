Register
    Search operations underway after Tu-154 crash in Black Sea

    Director of Biggest US Muslim Organization Celebrates Russian Plane Crash

    Following a tragic crash of a Russian Tu-154 into the Black Sea, Council of American Islamic Relations director Hussam Ayloush jeered that he wished twice as many Russians would have died.

    “I’m sad about the crashed Russian military jet. The TU-154 could have carried up to 180 military personnel instead of just 92!” Ayloush tweeted, before later deleting the tweet.

    ​Ayloush later wrote that he took down the tweets after learning civilians were aboard the Tu-154. “I regret that my anger and emotions over the tragic situation in Syria got the best of me,” he said in a Facebook post. 

    The plane’s passengers included the Red Army Choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine Russian journalists, and humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka. The plane was en route to Syria where the Alexandrov Ensemble was to perform a New Year’s concert for Russian troops stationed in the region. 

    The Kremlin has issued a statement saying that terrorism is not suspected to have played a role in the crash outside of Sochi. The investigation is considering pilot error, technical malfunction, bad fuel, or a foreign object in the engine as the most plausible causes for the crash.

    Alexandrov Ensemble, Kremlin, Elizaveta Glinka, Sochi
      The Night Wind
      Alyoush has also been a visitor to the White House, writes columns in the US media, and is a board member of the California Democratic Party. Typical specimen of US Cultural Elites.
      michael
      if true, then this idiot's response gives the muslims and americans another black eye. He has won no friends in the rational world today.
      jas
      It's rather ignorant for a person of that celebrity to tweet and not no what he is tweeting about. I think he knew. Every headline was clear about what happened and who was on board. I didn't see one headline that only said Russian military plane down.

      Even if he didn't know, it's wrong to wish for more dead and not just peace.

