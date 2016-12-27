Drexel Professor Wants ‘White Genocide’ for Christmas

Professor George Ciccariello-Maher, who is white, followed it up with a Christmas Day tweet: "To clarify: when the whites were massacred during the Haitian revolution, that was a good thing indeed." The pair of tweets sparked widespread criticism from conservative outlets including the Daily Caller, which responded that Ciccariello-Maher "has a long history of espousing racist views towards white people on Twitter." Breitbart went further, declaring, "The professor's Twitter feed is filled with hateful, obnoxious messages, anti-Americanism, slams of President Donald Trump, attacks on Jews, as well as pro-Black Lives Matter and pro-communist sloganeering."
Drexel University sided with the sentiments of conservative commentators. "While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher's comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University," according to an official statement from the school.
Ciccariello-Maher replied by referring to his tweet as "satirical," and called white genocide an "[invention of] white supremacists and… a figment of the racist imagination." He accused those outraged by the tweet of being part of a "coordinated smear campaign" and criticized the university for "caving to… harassment as an effective means to impact university policies."
Ciccariello-Maher claimed that the tweet was a joke to "mock" those who use the term white genocide to refer to "everything from interracial relationships to multicultural policies." He claimed that "universities will need to choose whether they are on the side of free expression and academic debate, or on the side of the racist mob." The tweet has since been deleted.
Liberal publications, including Slate, have come to Ciccariello-Maher's defense. "White genocide… means diversity, shifting demographics, multi-racial couples, access to abortion, and immigration, all of which are relatively non-controversial Christmas wishes. But as soon as it became advantageous to pretend Ciccariello-Maher was referring to literal trains and camps instead of mocking the histrionic code words of a pack of racists, Breitbart was there, ready lead their moronic light brigade into battle," read a Sunday opinion piece.
A Change.org petition in Ciccariello-Maher's favor to "preserve academic freedom" and the "off-duty tweets of academics" has attracted over 7,000 signatures.
Ciccariello-Maher's area of study is Latin-American revolutions, particularly the Venezuelan social revolution in the late 90s and early 2000s. In his book, "Building the Commune: Radical Democracy in Venezuela," published in 2016, Ciccariello-Maher wrote "If we had any reason to doubt… that the brutality of elites tends to exceed that of the poor we need only look at the… brief coup against [Venezuelan president Hugo] Chávez in 2002… during which [Chávez's supporters] were hunted and beaten by braying mobs not of the poor and dark-skinned but of the wealthy and white."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Straight from the Frankfort School of western culture destruction. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "To clarify: when the whites were massacred during the Haitian revolution, that was a good thing indeed." And after these blacks, brought in from Africa, by the French, murdered all the whites, then they went on to murder all of the mullattos, too. Afterwards, anyone left standing, and able to hold a rifle, proclaimed themselves as being a "General". With all of the "Generals" laying around, there was no one left to work the fields, keep up the structure of any physical or social part of society. Today's Haiti is now the poorest country in the western hemisphere where once it was one of the richest of the islands in the Carribbean. You want to know what America will look like if "Black Lives Matters" gets its real desired results? Keep in mind what they had in mind for "reparations"; a swath of land given to them that would go, diagonally, from Washington State to Florida. To put it bluntly, this guy is an idiot! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Under "political correctness", white genocide is perfectly acceptable. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I can't believe parents tolerating guys like this teaching their kids. His views are not only destructive to the stability of society, but seem intellectually deficient. There's just no other way to categorize trying to justify such an outrageous statement with some lame explanation. If he has a particular grievance against certain people, he should address those grievances. Inciting racial or cultural hatred is never a joke. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete well, there are professors at universities and then there are 'professors' at american 'universities.' Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "that was mighty white of him"
