US to Remain Committed to NATO During Trump Presidency - Senator McCain

On Tuesday, the Washington Examiner reported that US Senator John McCain said the relationship between the United States and NATO will remain as it has been thus far.
McCain, who is visiting in Estonia as part of a three-day trip to the Baltics together with US Senator Lindsey Graham, also claimed there would be a strong response if Russia interfered in the region, the report pointed out.
Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.
Russian officials have repeatedly refuted any claims of aggression. Moreover, Moscow has warned that amassing military equipment and troops on Russia’s borders constitute aggressive acts in violation of previous pledges about non-expansion of NATO, and can destabilize the region and the world.
McCain and Graham will travel Latvia on Wednesday and to Lithuania on Thursday as part of their trip to the Baltic states.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Said Insane McCain! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Moronic Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete McCains point of view has never meant too much to begin with. Plus McCain is not the president elect so he can't put words in Trumps mouth. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete This scum was a traitor to his squadron during the Vietnam war. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Please shut up just like kissinger those people love power.. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This inspired my #WashingtonAcrostic hashtag campaign on Twitter. Feel free to join in! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Here come the checks & balances........ Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Which one is el Presidente and which is first lady? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump needs the entire Republican Party behind him
jerstef
I do blame Vietnamese for not finish him off!
The World would have been a lot better place to live
Jonathan Ferguson
Crap-spewing
Cant-ridden
Arrogant
Idiot
Nobhead
Do I have to spell it out???
Adrienne Adonis
copius
Many pilots died because he divulged information to save his skin.
Don't worry he will betray NATO when the time comes.
His other name is Judas.
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
Jonathan Ferguson
double bonus
Whatever changes to NATO or any other inter-
national issues will happen slowly at a crawl.
So much for the alarm from the Europeans.
gavrilo
double bonus
to ram things through Congress; so there is going to be
a lot of negotiations and "deal-making" going on; not just
a bunch of 'off the cuff' rants. Trump is gonna have to work
for it a bit; and that in itself is the main check and balance
on the power of both the congress and the new president.