22:12 GMT +327 December 2016
    Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., listens as Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham speaks defending McCain's military record during a town hall meeting at the 3 West Club to launch Graham's “No Nukes for Iran” tour Monday, July 20, 2015, in New York

    US to Remain Committed to NATO During Trump Presidency - Senator McCain

    © AP Photo/ Kevin Hagen
    10200210

    US Senator John McCain said the relationship between the United States and NATO will remain as it has been thus far.

    Lithuanian troops along with the other troops from 11 NATO nations take part in the exercise in urban warfare during Iron Sword exercise in the mock town near Pabrade, Lithuania, December 2, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    NATO 'Might Not Survive a Donald Trump Presidency'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US relationship with NATO will remain unchanged despite remarks by President-elect Donald Trump that may suggest a different approach, media reported on Tuesday.

    On Tuesday, the Washington Examiner reported that US Senator John McCain said the relationship between the United States and NATO will remain as it has been thus far.

    McCain, who is visiting in Estonia as part of a three-day trip to the Baltics together with US Senator Lindsey Graham, also claimed there would be a strong response if Russia interfered in the region, the report pointed out.

    Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.

    Press briefing by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov
    Host photo agency
    Trump Administration Unlikely to Abandon NATO Expansion Plans Immediately
    In July, during the NATO summit in Warsaw, the alliance decided to strengthen its military presence in Eastern Europe by adding four battalions in Poland and the Baltics allegedly in response what the alliance terms is "Russian aggression."

    Russian officials have repeatedly refuted any claims of aggression. Moreover, Moscow has warned that amassing military equipment and troops on Russia’s borders constitute aggressive acts in violation of previous pledges about non-expansion of NATO, and can destabilize the region and the world.

    McCain and Graham will travel Latvia on Wednesday and to Lithuania on Thursday as part of their trip to the Baltic states.

    NATO, John McCain, Donald Trump, United States
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jerstef
      Said Insane McCain!
      I do blame Vietnamese for not finish him off!
      The World would have been a lot better place to live
    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      Moronic
      Crap-spewing
      Cant-ridden
      Arrogant
      Idiot
      Nobhead

      Do I have to spell it out???
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      McCains point of view has never meant too much to begin with. Plus McCain is not the president elect so he can't put words in Trumps mouth.
    • Reply
      copius
      This scum was a traitor to his squadron during the Vietnam war.
      Many pilots died because he divulged information to save his skin.
      Don't worry he will betray NATO when the time comes.
      His other name is Judas.
    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Please shut up just like kissinger those people love power..
    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      This inspired my #WashingtonAcrostic hashtag campaign on Twitter. Feel free to join in!
    • Reply
      double bonus
      Here come the checks & balances........
      Whatever changes to NATO or any other inter-
      national issues will happen slowly at a crawl.
      So much for the alarm from the Europeans.
    • Reply
      gavrilo
      Which one is el Presidente and which is first lady?
    • Reply
      double bonus
      Trump needs the entire Republican Party behind him
      to ram things through Congress; so there is going to be
      a lot of negotiations and "deal-making" going on; not just
      a bunch of 'off the cuff' rants. Trump is gonna have to work
      for it a bit; and that in itself is the main check and balance
      on the power of both the congress and the new president.
    Show new comments (0)

